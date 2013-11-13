QSC Appoints John White to VP, Research and Development

QSC Audio Products, LLC., has appointed John White to the position of vice president, research and development.
- In his new role at QSC, White will be providing technical and managerial leadership to the development programs at the company, and proactively plan and execute personnel development, process management and infrastructure management within the R&D department. White will report to the COO of QSC, Jatan Shah.
- “We are tremendously excited to have Dr. John White join the dedicated professionals at QSC," said Jatan Shah. “As QSC continues to develop new, revolutionary technology platforms to serve our customers, we look forward to having John offer his leadership and expertise to our cutting-edge research and product development team.”
- White brings his vast amount of technical experience at some of the world’s leading audio and electronics companies to QSC. White most recently served as vice president of engineering at THX, the cinema technology company founded by filmmaker George Lucas, where he led the company’s transformation from a test and certification company to a product development firm. Prior to THX, he was director of engineering at Avid (formerly Digidesign) where he oversaw multiple engineering departments including the VENUE live sound console team and the Pro Tools plug-ins team. White was co-founder and director of the technology development group at Dolby Laboratories, where he formed and led the team who created Dolby Digital Plus and the Dolby real-time encoder for the Microsoft Xbox and he has also served as a senior member of the technical staff in the R&D division of Walt Disney Imagineering. White worked as an electronics technician for both Clair Brothers and Maryland Sound and toured with artists including Pink Floyd, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, Luther Vandross, Jerry Garcia, Yes and others.
- “I am extremely excited to join a dynamic organization like QSC,” said White. “I am looking forward not only to the challenge of leading the engineering and product development teams but, also offering my experience and insights as a professional audio practitioner as we continue to develop the finest professional audio solutions available in the market today.”
- White holds PhD and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Florida, and a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia.