Voalte Expands Executive Management Team, Names President

- Voalte has expanded its executive management team, following the company’s growth within the last 12 months.
- As part of this expansion, Voalte elevated the company’s founder Trey Lauderdale to the position of president. Lauderdale founded Voalte in 2008 with the vision of using the versatile iPhone platform to improve point-of-care communication. He previously served as the company’s vice president of innovation. In December 2012, Lauderdale received the Florida Governor’s Innovators in Business Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions toward improving and diversifying Florida’s economy.
- “I am honored to accept this position and will continue to focus on a growth strategy that will take Voalte to the next level,” said Lauderdale. “Since I founded Voalte five years ago, the company has grown tremendously, and Voalte is now used throughout many leading hospitals across the country. That growth is a credit to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved at Voalte.”
- In addition to naming Lauderdale as president, Voalte also named four new members to its executive management team including:
- Phil Fibiger, vice president of engineering: Fibiger is joining Voalte from Canonical, Ltd., the company behind Ubuntu Linux, where he led the engineering teams for the online divisions. Prior to working at Canonical, Fibiger managed web operations for Dimensional Fund Advisors in Los Angeles.
- Bob Porterfield, vice president of product and Alliance Management: Porterfield recently joined Voalte and brings more than 20 years experience in product management to the team. He previously served as Sr. Product Manager for Capsule Tech Inc. for the company’s medical device connectivity suite. Prior to being at Capsule, Porterfield served as director of product management at Emergin.
- Frank Watts, vice president of sales and marketing: The pioneer of the solution-selling methodology, Watts has served as a sales consultant to several notable high technology companies including Apple, Hewlett-Packard, Sun Microsystems and Oracle. Watts has also served as General Manager, Vice President of Sales and Executive Vice President for Wang Laboratories, SHL Systems, Mai Basic Four, Logic Works and Top Speed Corporation. Watts previously served as a National Sales Consultant to Voalte.
- Don Fletcher, chief architect: Fletcher joins Voalte from Google, where he helped launch its telecommunications service Google Voice. He served as Chief Technology Officer of GrandCentral Inc. until Google bought the company and transformed it into Google Voice in 2007. Fletcher continued in that role with Google until he retired from the company in 2009 and served as a consultant in Silicon Valley until joining Voalte.
- “All four new members of our executive team join Voalte at a time the company is experiencing rapid growth and new opportunities,” said Lauderdale. “We are proud to have all four on the team as their collective experience will help lead Voalte into a new stage of the company’s history.”