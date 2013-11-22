Cognosante Appoints Dr. Stephen Gantz Chief Security and Privacy Officer

- Cognosante, a Health IT and services provider, has named Dr. Stephen Gantz as its chief security and privacy officer.
- In this role, Dr. Gantz is responsible for developing and leading the delivery of security-related services to customers. In addition, he will build an accountable, security-conscious culture and infrastructure environment inside the company consistent with applicable industry standards and regulations and supported by effective operational procedures.
- "Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position," said Michele Kang, Cognosante's CEO. "He is widely recognized as a thought leader, speaker, and published author on security and privacy. Leveraging his deep subject matter expertise, he will lead further
- development and help maintain robust, effective security and privacy policies, practices, and solutions both for our work on behalf of our federal and state clients and Cognosante's internal operations."
- "You can't have a meaningful discussion about health IT without addressing security and privacy, both of which are critical elements in establishing the trust and operation necessary to make health transformation initiatives successful," said Gantz. "Our focus, like many of our customers, has moved beyond simply achieving compliance with HIPAA, HITECH, FISMA, and other laws and regulations to implementing effective security and privacy protections that mitigate risk and increase confidence that health information is used only in ways that satisfy consumer and organizational expectations."
- Prior to joining Cognosante in 2011, Steve was senior vice president and chief security officer at Evolvent, and director of security and privacy for the Health Solutions Division at Vangent. Steve earned a Doctor of Management from University of Maryland University College. He holds both a master's degree in public policy and bachelor's degree from Harvard University.