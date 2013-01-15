Crestron Recognizes Principal with Summum Bonum Award

Crestron recently awarded Adelanto, CA High School Principal Jerry Cradduck with the Summum Bonum Award for Excellence in Teaching during a special award ceremony.
- Crestron director of global marketing campaigns and Summum Bonum Award Committee Member, Jeff Singer presented Principal Cradduck with a commemorative plaque and cash prize during the blue ribbon event at the school. The award recognized Cradduck's long-term commitment to his students, faculty, staff and education through technology.
- The ceremony was attended by more than 150 guests, including local dignitaries: City of Adelanto Mayor Cari Thomas, City Councilman Ed Camargo, Victor Valley UHSD Board of Trustee Evelyn Glasper and her husband, former Mayor of Adelanto, Charlie Glasper, School Architect and WLC Partner Mark Graham, WLC Architects, Inc., the Victor Valley Union High School District Superintendent Elvin Momon and Adelanto High School faculty and staff members.
- In 2011, Principal Cradduck was tasked with building a new high school in an area where adversity plagued the desert community. Principal Cradduck formed a plan to combat these challenges using technology in curricula to recapture the interest and imagination of his high school. Principal Cradduck worked diligently with leading manufacturers, including Crestron, to obtain the necessary equipment-even accepting product prototypes to facilitate this new blended learning environment.
- "We applaud Principal Cradduck for his contributions to Adelanto High School, his faculty, staff, and students," said Singer. "Jerry is pushing the limit for how technology can be used to educate, particularly in difficult to reach environments. We commend him for his unwavering determination."
- Principal Cradduck has received national and state recognition for his transformational technology leadership as a current nominee for the National Association of Secondary School Principal's (NASSP) Digital Principal of the Year and the Association of California School Administrator's Region 12 Secondary Administrator of the Year. Principal Cradduck is also a motivational and new technologies speaker, with extensive experience as a presenter for California League of High and Middle Schools (CLHS).
- Adelanto High School recently opened and has already been coined "one of the most technologically advanced high schools in California." Principal Cradduck's leadership was instrumental in creating the new facility and learning structure. His goals extend beyond the walls of the school: he and his staff aim to change the entire Adelanto community.
- Crestron congratulates Principal Cradduck and wishes him continued success in his truly outstanding career.