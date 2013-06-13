InfoComm Names Young AV Professionals Award Winners

- InfoComm International presented its Young AV Professionals Award to Hong Cheng, CTS-D, CTS-I, of the Karcher Group and Ilya Khain of Atlona Products.
- The Young AV Award was created by InfoComm to recognize up-and-coming professionals in the audiovisual industry. These award winners are held in the highest esteem by their AV industry colleagues of all ages.
- Over the last seven years, Hong Cheng, AV designer for the Karcher Group, has excelled at providing cutting-edge professional AV solutions while adhering to strict governmental security requirements. Cheng managed an AV maintenance contract within the Pentagon and was personally responsible for more than $2,000,000 worth of federal equipment in 27 AV spaces, including the historic Marine Barracks Washington parade ground. He designed and deployed the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ personal conference room, which included a Planar videowall, Crestron DigitalMedia distribution and Cisco Telepresence infrastructure.
- Ilya Khain founded Atlona Technologies in 2003 with his brother, Michael. As the President and CEO, he has steered the company’s growth by keeping Atlona focused on solutions customers need to meet the industry’s challenges, while offering the best possible service and support.
- “Hong Cheng and Ilya Khain represent the future of the AV industry and are deserving recipients of the InfoComm Young AV Professionals Award,” said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International. “Each has embraced the spirit of innovation and has demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence.”