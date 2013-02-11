Human Circuit to Upgrade Riverside Methodist Hospital

- Human Circuit was chosen as the media integration firm to bring training programs further into the 'high-tech' arena at The Center for Medical Education and Innovation (CME+I) at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
- The medical education facility has incorporated the most advanced healthcare technologies available and is comprised of three areas: the Conference Learning Suite, the Virtual Care Unit, and the Laboratory Skills Center. Every one of these areas facilitates the evaluation of new medical technologies, and encourages the adoption of new skills. And all represent a major transformation in medical education and increased patient safety.
- Because physicians and medical professionals from Riverside CME+I and other OhioHealth hospitals are dedicated to maintaining the highest levels of medical competency through ongoing training and professional development, Human Circuit has designed a newer, more innovative system using the most advanced technologies available in the market today.
- Bruce Kaufmann, president and CEO of Human Circuit, noted that the firm designed the original system at Riverside in 2005, and added, "We're excited to be working with Riverside again. We've had a longstanding relationship—one that we've had the privilege to sustain for over seven years. We appreciate forward-thinking clients who recognize and value the ROI benefit of upgrading and updating their technology."
- "Riverside's new system will include our methodology and design options for un-tethered, personal points of control (PPC) along with HD video teleconferencing capabilities that will update existing connectivity to the center's cath labs and future operating rooms and medical suites," said Jim Hatcher, CTO of Human Circuit. "With this upgrade to HD capabilities and other added highlights, they'll have top-notch technology that will allow for growth and their future plans for Phase II."