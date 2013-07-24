Bud Waters Joins RDL as Eastern Regional Sales Manager

- Bud L. Waters has joined the Radio Design Labs (RDL), manufacturer of application-specific modules for the AV industry, as Eastern Region Sales Manager.
- Waters will help drive strategic direction and sales for important US and Canadian regions of the company’s business.
- Waters, a highly respected authority on business, sales, and product development was previously the vice president of Sales at RCI Custom Products.
- “Bud is well known and respected in the AV industry for his industry and applications knowledge, communications skills, leadership, and consultant support” said Joel Bump, chief executive officer of RDL. “His experience and relationships will be invaluable in our continued growth. He brings a wealth of experience that will assist us as we continue to add new solutions to our product line.”
- “I have known and respected RDL products for their the reliability, functionality, and the people of RDL for their support and high ethics in relationships with integrators, consultants, and even competitors.” said Bud Waters. “I’ve known Joel and many of his team members through industry affiliations and even by using RDL products myself. I am excited and look forward to leveraging my expertise to help advance RDL as the market leader in AV solution products both in the Eastern US and Canadian regions, and also worldwide.”
- Prior to working with RCI Custom, Waters held senior sales management positions in Home and Atlas/Soundolier. He has been an active member and presenter at NSCA and for 25 years, the executive director of International Business Music Association (IBMA).