Meyer Sound Returns To NAMM

- Berkley, CA--Meyer Sound has announced that it will exhibit at the forthcoming NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, scheduled for January 13 through 16, 2011. This will mark the company’s first formal participation at NAMM in more than 14 years.
- The increased significance of the pro audio market at NAMM makes the show an excellent match for Meyer Sound’s product offerings, according to Rachel Archibald, director of marketing at Meyer Sound. “Our presence underscores Meyer Sound’s commitment to serving not only touring sound companies but also rehearsal facilities, music venues, musicians, and beyond.”
- Since 1901, NAMM has been a leader in supporting and strengthening music in communities around the world. “We are excited to have a company of Meyer Sound's caliber participate at the NAMM Show this year," said Joe Lamond, president and CEO of NAMM. “Both of our organizations share the desire to honor the best and brightest in the pro audio field through the TEC Foundation.”
- Meyer Sound will also become a Platinum Sponsor of the TEC Awards, to be held in conjunction with the NAMM Show on Friday, January 14. Meyer Sound loudspeaker systems will be featured at the gala ceremonies, an annual industry event to recognize excellence in audio technology and production.
- “We're thrilled that Meyer Sound will be providing audio support for the TEC Awards at the NAMM Show,” says Hillel Resner, president of the TEC Foundation. “Meyer has been our ‘go-to’ sound provider nearly every year going back to the 90s and they have always done a first-class job. The show in January will see the biggest turnout we have ever seen, and we know we can count on Meyer Sound.”