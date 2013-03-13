Promethean and BOXLIGHT Form Partnership

- A partnership between BOXLIGHT, a manufacturer of interactive projectors, and Promethean, a global education company, gives educators increased choices to turn any space into a collaborative, 21st century learning center where teachers have the flexibility to design and deliver differentiated lessons filled with rich, hands-on activities.
- Under the agreement announced today, a range of BOXLIGHT interactive projectors joins the list of products certified to work with Promethean's industry leading educational authoring software, ActivInspire. As a result of this certification, BOXLIGHT will have licensing rights to provide customers throughout the Americas with ActivInspire. This will greatly enhance how BOXLIGHT interactive projectors are used by teachers and escalate the transition to collaborative learning environments.
- "We are excited to be partnered with Promethean to offer their award-winning ActivInspire software coupled with our ProjectoWrite and OutWrite interactive products. ActivInspire is the most robust interactive learning software; in combination with resources available through Promethean Planet online, our customers will have access to an incredible amount of curriculum," said Hank Nance, BOXLIGHT president. "As a company, we strive to offer solutions to our customers through our innovative interactive technologies, audio enhancement products and strategic partnerships that create and empower an engaged learning environment."
- Each purchase will be backed by the customer support offered by both companies, giving customers the confidence that they will get the most out of their investment and ensuring educators a great user experience.
- "Technology alone doesn't change the classroom. Real transformation of teaching and learning starts when educators have the tools to deliver the right content at the right time to help improve student engagement and academic achievement. Our work with BOXLIGHT will help educators raise the interactivity in the classroom, but it will also help them meet students' expectations of a 21st century education," said Promethean CEO, Jim Marshall.
- Promethean software enables educators to create a 21st century learning environment and collaborative interactivity in any classroom using digital content from Promethean Planet, an online community of 1.6 million members. BOXLIGHT customers will also have access to Promethean ActivOffice, a new innovative software solution that adds a range of interactive features to Microsoft Office PowerPoint.