QSC Promotes Barry Ferrell to SVP and Chief Strategy Officer

QSC Audio Products, LLC., has promoted Barry Ferrell to the position of senior vice president and chief strategy officer.
- Barry Ferrell began his career at the company in 1990 as an Applications Engineer and was the first technical hire at the company in the sales and marketing department. In 2009, Barry assumed the leadership role of the Cinema Group at QSC, and was promoted to vice president of Cinema in October 2012. Under Barry's leadership, QSC has become a leader in the global cinema market.
- Over his 23-year career at QSC, Barry has served as the product manager for every cinema product developed at QSC, including DCA amplifiers, DCM crossover/monitors, DCS loudspeakers, and the DCP line of Digital Cinema Processors. In addition, Barry has had significant input in the development of other major products in the Installation markets.
- In his new role of chief strategy officer, Barry’s responsibilities will include helping to set the overall strategic direction of the company. In addition, he will be responsible for the development and execution of product strategies across all of the markets served by QSC.
- “Barry’s success in the cinema group has proven that he’s mastered the skills of anticipating a market’s needs, developing the strategies to address them, and most importantly, marshaling the internal resources to execute the necessary tactics in an efficient and timely manner,” said Joe Pham, QSC chief executive officer. “We’re looking forward to being able to apply his perspective and leadership skills across the entire product development organization.”
- Although he will remain involved with the cinema group at a strategic and product planning level, day to day operations of QSC Cinema will be managed by Danny Pickett and Mark Mayfield. As cinema sales manager, Danny Pickett will be responsible for sales and customer support, while cinema sales manager Mark Mayfield will manage all marketing related functions and activities.
- “Clearly, strategy must be consistent across any organization,” said Ferrell. “Product strategy must be supported by complementary sales and distribution strategies. At the same time, sourcing and logistics continue to be vital to QSC’s success and profitability in a global market. As I look forward to the challenges of my new role, I have the utmost confidence in Mark and Danny to lead the cinema team going forward.”