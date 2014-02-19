Harman Professional President Appointed to NAMM Board Of Directors

The Naional Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) has appointed Blake Augsburger, president of Harman Professional, EVP of Harman International, and country manager, Americas, Harman International, to its Board of Directors.
- Augsburger is joined by seven other new board members elected from the United States and international music products community, including leaders from the retail and commercial domains. The NAMM Board of Directors guides and leads NAMM and the NAMM Foundation and offers counsel to the music products industry.
- “I am very pleased to join the board of this dynamic and forward-looking organization,” Augsburger said. “NAMM’s impact on the music products industry is both positive and far-reaching and I look forward to working with chairman Larry Morton, chief executive Joe Lamond and my colleagues on the NAMM board to advance the organization’s mission and to strengthen our industry’s development.”
- “We are extremely fortunate to welcome a diverse and accomplished group of new Board members, representing both retail and commercial members, from a wide range of music industry segments,” chairman Larry Morton said. “This talented group of Directors also reflects NAMM's desire for inclusiveness of professional men and women from small and large companies, both here in the United States and around the world.”
- Blake Augsburger leads Harman's global professional audio, musician and lighting technologies businesses. As executive vice president and country manager for the Americas at Harman International, he also plays a leading role in the company's consumer and automotive businesses.
- Blake holds a B.S. and M.S., in electrical engineering, from Texas Tech University and has been honored as a Distinguished Engineer by the Whitacre College of Engineering at Texas Tech University. Harman is a long-standing and active member of the NAMM organization. Blake Augsburger’s appointment to the board, however, is the first instance of a Harman executive taking a senior leadership role with NAMM.