Unified AV Adds Barry Goldin to Executive Team

Unified AV Systems (UAVS) has appointed Barry Goldin to its executive management team. Goldin will serve as the chief operating officer for UAVS.
- Goldin has worked in the Pro AV systems integration business for over 20 years and has held various positions, beginning in engineering, then sales and sales management as well as operations management. In addition, he is an active volunteer in the industry having just completed five years on the board of directors for InfoComm International.
- Barry currently serves as president of the International Communications Industries Foundation, which promotes workforce development for the industry through scholarships and other programs. He is a graduate of the University of Rochester where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering.
- “We are truly blessed that a person of Barry’s capabilities and stature in our industry is excited to join our team at Unified AV,” said UAVS CEO, Jim Pressley. “We have developed one of the strongest and most experienced management teams in the Pro AV business and Barry will certainly help us maintain and grow that strength and expertise. As we continue to work on our long-term strategic plans, we feel strongly that Barry is an essential addition to our team.”
- Bruce Banbury, president of UAVS, said, “The addition of Barry joining our staff will further guarantee the success of our company and promote the expansion and growth we expect in the years to come. We see this as a win-win for both our employees as well as our customers as Barry helps to improve our processes and contribute his knowledge to our already experienced management team.”
- “I could not be more excited about joining a firm with the strengths and commitment to excellence as UAVS," said Goldin. "I look forward to the opportunity to combine my industry experience with the outstanding skills and reputation of the Unified AV staff to continue the growth of the firm.”
- “Bruce and I, along with every other partner at Unified AV, are working diligently for the continued long-term success of our employee-owned business,” said Pressley. “Unified AV Systems is one of only a couple of ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) companies in the ProAV industry.”