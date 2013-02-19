MUSIC Group Appoints Beaumont as Head of Professional Division

- The MUSIC Group has appointed Nigel Beaumont as head of its new Professional Division, overseeing all aspects of the company's MIDAS, KLARK TEKNIK and TURBOSOUND brands worldwide.
- Beaumont retains his role as senior vice president for operations that he has held since joining the MUSIC Group in 2011. The appointment is effective March 1, 2013.
- CEO Uli Behringer commented, "Over the past two years, Nigel has added tremendous value to the MUSIC Group and I am very proud of his achievements. With Nigel's profound PRO experience at Harman, I am convinced he will continue, and accelerate, the growth of the Division."
- Before joining the MUSIC Group, Beaumont was with the Harman Pro Division, being most recently responsible for the management of the European Operations of the Division, encompassing Soundcraft, Studer and AKG.
- MUSIC Group has invested massively in the growth of the PRO Division since its acquisition of MIDAS and KLARK TEKNIK in 2009. The results have been remarkable as MIDAS have grown their share of the digital console market more than three times since acquisition. The addition of professional loudspeaker manufacturer TURBOSOUND in 2012 substantially expands the portfolio of brands aimed at the professional Touring, Sound Reinforcement and Installation markets and positions the Division to compete for global systems business.
- "I am very excited and honoured to assume this new role," Nigel Beaumont said. "The last two years have seen a complete rejuvenation of the MIDAS and KLARK TEKNIK brands and exponential growth. With the U.S. $20 million investment in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, the recent U.S. $4 million investment in a 24,000 square foot state-of-the-art R&D facility in Manchester, and the massive expansion of the team worldwide to complement the existing exceptional talent, the PRO Division is geared toward cutting edge technology and products."