Shure Opens New Sales and Marketing Office in Miami

- Shure Incorporated has opened an office in Miami, expanding the company’s global presence and broadening its reach throughout the Americas.
- This office will be the Shure’s first location dedicated exclusively to sales, marketing, and business development in Latin America.
- As the gateway to Latin America, Miami has become the central hub for companies with business in the territory. Today, more than 300 Fortune 500 multinational corporations have regional or worldwide headquarters there.
- “Latin America is a strategic region for the development of Shure business overseas, and we understand that being physically closer is key to augment our presence with clients,” said José Rivas, Managing Director for Shure Latin America.
- Shure Associates in the Miami office will work directly with existing and potential distribution centers, dealers, partners and key users in Latin America, providing faster and more personalized service and support. The new office includes business development, sales, marketing communications, artist relations and market development teams.
- “Having specialized, dedicated Latin American sales, marketing, and market development Associates is critical for us to remain competitive and maintain Shure as the most trusted audio brand in Latin America,” continued Rivas. “We are now even more connected to customer needs, industry trends, and market opportunities.”
- “We feel that with this new office, we’ve taken a big next step toward sustaining continued growth and leveraging our resources in the region,” said Mark Humrichouser, General Manager of Shure’s Americas Business Unit. “Shure has long valued our business relationships in Latin America. We are committed to our customers in the region, and we will continue to work to exceed their expectations.”
- The office will be managed by José A. Rivas, Managing Director, Latin America. Additional Shure Associates now located in Miami, include Ernest Russo, Sales Manager for Central America and Caribbean markets; Gabriel Benitez, Product Marketing Manager; Catherine Ptasinski, Marketing Communications Manager; and Denise Nino, Marketing Communications Specialist.
- Helio Garbin, Sales Manager for South American markets, and Igor Del Ventura, Market Development Manager, will report to the Miami office, but are located in Brazil.
- The office is located at the iconic landmark Wells Fargo building in the heart of downtown Miami at the following address:
- Shure Incorporated
- 333 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Suite 2000
- Miami, FL 33131
- Phone: 786-871-3359