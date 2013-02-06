ClearOne Appoints Vice President, Audio Visual Sales

- ClearOne, a global provider of audio visual communication solutions, has promoted David Traeger to vice president, professional audio visual sales throughout North America and Latin America.
- Traeger will report to Zee Hakimoglu, ClearOne's chairman and CEO, and will be responsible for developing and growing sales of ClearOne's full line of products, including the COLLABORATE suite of software-based video conferencing solutions, in the Professional AV channel. He will focus on relationships with professional AV partners and resellers, and will complement ClearOne's sales efforts in the Information Technology and Unified Communications channels.
- "David's technical expertise and deep knowledge of the professional AV market make him the ideal choice for this leadership role, to serve this specialized channel," Hakimoglu said. "Thanks to his industry experience with ClearOne, his key channel relationships and his 20-year Professional AV career, I am confident that David will hit the ground running and continue to grow sales of our entire portfolio of products. David is well-deserving of this promotion, and in this new role, he will help Pro AV practitioners drive new and differentiated solutions deeper into the enterprise, including ClearOne's new software-based video conferencing solutions, the new Wireless Microphone System and the innovative Beamforming Microphone Array."
- Since joining ClearOne in 2009, Traeger has served in a variety of senior-level sales positions. His background includes experience in audio visual sales management for BARCO, Christie Digital, Extron, Liberty Wire & Cable and Polycom.
- "ClearOne has an outstanding roster of talented regional sales managers, many of whom are CTS-Certified," said Traeger. "I am eager to guide ClearOne's distinguished Pro AV team into new areas of growth while enhancing the team's well-deserved reputation for adding tremendous value in complementing our Pro AV channel integrators."