Biamp Systems Hires Paul Waadevig as Newest Product Manager

Biamp Systems has named Paul Waadevig as its new unified communications product manager.
- Bringing more than 10 years of conferencing, collaboration, and telecommunication service experience to Biamp, Waadevig will oversee the strategy, development, and promotion of the company's conferencing products.
- "Paul brings an impressive track record for leading successful strategic efforts across all areas of the conferencing space," said Shell Haffner, director of product management, Biamp Systems. "His background in business planning, strategic consulting, and communication technology best practices are an enormous asset as we continue to deliver what our customers need. We are very excited to have him aboard."
- Waadevig comes to Biamp from Frost & Sullivan where he served as Director of Information and Communication Technology Best Practices. In previous roles, including manager of telecommunication services, global program director of conferencing and collaboration, and senior consultant of Unified Communications, he provided strategic planning, consulting, and analysis to companies such as Microsoft, Cisco, and Polycom.
- Waadevig received his Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration degrees from Boston College, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in philosophy from Portland State University. He is based at Biamp's headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon and reports to Haffner.
- "Biamp understands that within the dynamic AV conferencing space, a commitment to the quality-first capture, processing, and distribution of audio is essential for success," said Waadevig. "I am very excited to join a world leader in the professional audio/video industry and look forward to developing innovations that push the limits — providing customers with industry-best experiences through exceptional collaboration tools."