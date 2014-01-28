Wohler Technologies Adds to Sales and Engineering Teams

- Responding to rapid growth across the company, Wohler Technologies has added four more new hires in key sales and engineering positions in a second series of new appointments this month.
- For Wohler signal management and monitoring products, Shawn Sennett will serve as director of western U.S. sales and Jerry Williamson will serve as director of eastern U.S. sales. For the Wohler RadiantGrid business line, Brian Massie has been hired as sales engineer and Tom McFarland as QA engineer.
- "The unique forward-looking functionality of new product releases across our business has opened up significant growth opportunities for Wohler," said Carl J. Dempsey, Wohler president and CEO. "These new additions — Shawn, Jerry, Brian, and Tom — to the Wohler sales and engineering teams will ensure that we can keep pace with the growing momentum created by innovations such as our MPEG monitoring line and the new WohlerDPP, powered by RadiantGrid."
- By consolidating MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/H.264 streams into the mainstream workflow, the Wohler monitors enable a single operator to monitor all video streams, even those destined for delivery via Web portals and mobile services, from a single system and interface. In doing so, the system further reduces the cost and complexity of handling the various streams processed and distributed by today's broadcast and production facilities. Handling the MPEG Series and other signal management and monitoring solution sales, Sennett will be based in Los Angeles, and Williamson will be based in Philadelphia.
- The RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform and RadiantGrid-powered file-based processing solutions are likewise transforming critical workflows within the media enterprise. Massie will be based in the U.K., and McFarland will be based in San Francisco.