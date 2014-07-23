Martin Audio Appoints New Managing Director

Martin Audio has appointed Luke Ireland as its new managing director.
Luke Ireland, Managing Director, Martin Audio
- An experienced business leader for a number of global businesses with a passion for technology and music, Ireland’s mission will be to lead Martin Audio and ensure its success in the future by developing reliable business structure and scalable process capabilities to increase the velocity of innovation and reliability of supply.
- With a Masters in Business Administration and a 24-year career spanning multiple sectors of technology, IT, and media, Luke is well versed in product development, manufacturing excellence, sales, and marketing. He believes that building exceptional client relationships is the only way to achieve success.
- On his appointment, Ireland remarked, “Excited would be an understatement. Martin Audio has enjoyed a period of great success that I witnessed first hand at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. They have tremendously exciting products that make a real difference to this industry. Having the opportunity to join such a business and lead it to achieve its true potential is very motivating.”
- Simon Bull, international sales director, added “All my fellow directors were very impressed with Luke’s energy and vision for the company, and we were unanimous in his selection from a distinguished line up. We look forward to working with Luke to set Martin Audio on a very bright future, and I know he will hit the ground running.”
- Summing up, Mark Graham, CEO of Loud Technologies, said, “I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Luke Ireland to the position of managing director, Martin Audio. Luke brings a compelling package of experience and dynamic leadership that will contribute powerfully to Martin Audio’s continued success and make it an ever more reliable business partner."