Barix Promotes Frank Frederiksen to COO

IP audio and control specialist Barix has promoted Frank Frederiksen to COO following a successful 15 months as vice president of product marketing and strategy.
- His promotion, effective immediately, represents part of the strategic process at Barix to build a strong management team that will lead the company to new growth. Frederiksen reports directly to Barix CEO Ronni Guggenheim.
- Since coming to Barix, Frank has focused on enhancing the user experience for customers through streamlined solutions that simplify ease of use and installation. He oversaw the development and rollout of Barix’s recently-introduced IP Paging ecosystem, which eliminates complex configuration processes in favor of a plug-and-play solution where Barix devices self-configure automatically.
- Frank will continue to oversee product management at Barix while working to enhance company operations, with an emphasis on improved logistics, manufacturing and fulfillment to more effectively meet customer demand. As a result, he expects Barix to strengthen its focus on complete solutions and better vertical integration.
- “IP streaming has entered the mainstream, and many of our customers need more than capable hardware devices; they need a complementary environment around those devices to control, manage and monitor their entire systems,” said Frederiksen. “We have simplified interfaces and improved ease of use over the past year so that our customers don’t need to be IT experts. And there are exciting developments on the horizon that will better position Barix as a complete IP solutions provider.”
- Barix’s global product management and logistics/fulfillment teams will report to Frank, and he expects to leverage this opportunity to build a more flexible production environment. “I look forward to establishing a stronger link between defining products and bringing them to market,” he said. “The combination of overseeing products and production responsibilities is a good basis for driving operations and budget.”