Kramer Appoints Sales VP for MiniCom Digital Signage Solution Products

Kramer Electronics USA has appointed Dave Haar as vice president of Digital Signage Solutions for Kramer's line of MiniCom digital signage products.
- At the beginning of 2013, Kramer Electronics entered into an agreement for the exclusive manufacturing, sales, and marketing rights for MiniCom Digital Signage Media Distribution products. With the addition of Dave Haar to the Kramer Electronics team in the U.S., Kramer will now be able to offer Digital Signage solutions for both small and large installations.
- Dave Bright, president of Kramer Electronics USA, stated, "We are extremely pleased to be able to be the exclusive manufacturer of the MiniCom Digital Signage products. Dave Haar's experience in the digital signage marketplace is invaluable; we are excited to have him join our team."
- Prior to joining Kramer, Dave Haar worked as vice president of Media Distribution Solutions for ComQi US, Inc., and before that he worked with Minicom Digital Signage as their managing director for North America. He has significant experience in the audio visual and computer industries, working for both resellers and manufacturers since 1981. Dave has extensive experience as a Digital Signage industry pundit with both published works and speaking engagements with most industry shows and publications.
- "I am very excited about joining the team at Kramer," said Haar. "I look forward to helping Kramer customers benefit from the level of dedication that Kramer has to customer satisfaction, and my raising their understanding of the Digital Signage industry."
- Dave Haar currently resides in Patterson, NY with his wife Patti. In his spare time he serves on the board of directors of Camp Wilbur Herrlich in Patterson and enjoys golf, tennis, and reading.