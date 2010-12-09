Yamaha Celebrates StageMix Launch with iPad Promo

Buena Park, CA--To celebrate the launch of the new Yamaha StageMix application for iPad, the one-of-a-kind App that allows sound engineers the freedom to mix on the move, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. has announced a special promotion for those end users wanting to enhance their mixing experience. Customers who purchase an M7CL Digital Mixing Console (32 or 48 channels or the 48ES model) between November 1, 2010 and January 31, 2011 are eligible to receive an iPad at no charge*.

By simply mailing in the completed Redemption Form available at http://www.yamahacommercialaudiosystems.com/promos/ipad_promo_form.pdf along with proof of purchase from an authorized U.S. Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. dealer, you’ll be on your way. To find an authorized Yamaha Commercial Audio dealer, visit www.yamahaca.com and click on the “Locate a Dealer” tab.

*Limit one iPad per console while supplies last. Each promotion form must be mailed separately. You must be 18 or older. Fraudulent submissions could result in federal prosecution under U.S. Mail Fraud Statutes (18 USC, Section 1341 & 1342). Please keep a copy of all submitted materials for your records. Offer valid in U.S only. Void where prohibited, taxed or restricted by law. Allow up to 8 weeks for delivery. For further inquiries, please call 866-340-8806. This redemption form may not be traded or sold. Offer expires on January 31st, 2011. Void if postmarked after February 28th, 2011.