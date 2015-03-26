The 2015 InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Awards are open for online entry. The Awards recognize the best new products introduced from June 2014 to March 2015, for either the staging market or the AV rental market.

Deadline for entry submission from InfoComm 2015 exhibitors (exhibitors only) has been extended to April 3, 2015. Manufacturers must enter their product or products for consideration before April 3, so please submit your entry now (and be sure to email, separately, after the online entry is complete, a photo for the entry or entries).

Winners will be announced at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando in June.

Enter now at:

https://nbmedia.wufoo.com/forms/2015-rental-staging-systems-award



2015 Rental & Staging Product Award Categories:

• Best Loudspeaker For the Staging Market

• Best Audio Control or Mixing Product

• Best Video Projection Product High Lumen

• Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less

• Best Plasma or LCD Display

• Best LED

• Best Lighting Product

• Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product

• Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product

• Best Projection Screen

• Best HD Production Product

• Best Rental Management Software

• Best General AV Product

• Best Show Control

• Best Digital Signage Product

