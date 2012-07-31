CSI Appoints Horton as Director, Support Services

Dale Horton, AIA has joined Communications Specialists, Inc. (CSI) of Mechanicsville, VA as their new director of support services.
- Horton will work closely with both the sales team and the drafting and engineering group within CSI. He comes to CSI with more than 20 years of senior-level experience in Project Solution Development & Design Implementation, A&E Integration and Design of Building Systems, and has extensive knowledge of Effective Project Production Management. Dale has experience in the Security Design Solutions Industry, and has been an integral part of the design process for numerous projects including Courthouses, Police Stations, Government Complexes, Detention Facilities, K-12 facilities, and Higher Education.
- "We are extremely excited about Dale joining our team," said Ron Pusey, president and CEO of CSI. "We have worked together with Dale building many of his designed projects over the years. His incredibly strong background in electronic security design and deployment will add huge value to our offering. Uniquely, we feel having the broad perspective of an on-staff architect working in concert with our in-house design and implementation staff will allow us to more effectively locate client pain points and more closely solve the needs of our current and future clients. Further we anticipate building even stronger relationships with the Architect and Engineering community."
- Over the years Horton has worked to meet specific client needs, maintaining budget perspective, and executing on time to insure the client's experience, throughout the entire process, remained completely positive.
- “I am extremely excited about the role that I will be performing at CSI," Horton said. "As director of support services I will be in command of numerous resources that are necessary to assure that each of our client’s electronic solutions is successful. It is a given that each project’s solution will have some of the best electronic equipment available but, I am more impressed by the extensive experience, credentials and quality of the staff I will be working among. I am positive that my architectural and control system design background will be beneficial towards CSI meeting each of their client’s project needs.”
- As director of support services, Horton will report directly to Danielle Hagen, general manager of CSI. Hagen has been searching for a senior manager to handle the day to day supervision of and interaction with the Design and Engineering Group at CSI.
- “I am excited for Dale to dive in and get started," Hagen said. "I am expecting Dale’s architectural background and expertise will bring a fresh, new perspective to our Design and Engineering Group; a perspective that will further strengthen our reputation in the industry.”