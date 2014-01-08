Mood Media Appoints Claude Nahon President, International

- Mood Media Corporation has appointed Claude Nahon as president, Mood Media International.
- The appointment of Nahon follows recent announcements of strategic initiatives designed to transform the company and better position the business to pursue organic growth opportunities, create new operating efficiencies and enhance profitability and free cash flow.
- Based in London, U.K., Mr. Nahon will lead Mood’s European and Asian-Pacific territories to develop and execute strategies that optimize core resources, create international synergies and drive growth.
- “We continue to make progress executing our three-phase strategic plan focused on leveraging Mood Media’s market-leading portfolio of global assets,” said Steve Richards, chief executive officer and president of Mood Media. “Claude brings significant industry experience and in-depth knowledge of Mood’s global resources, which will be highly valuable as we execute our plan to enhance value for Mood stakeholders. Claude’s appointment further strengthens Mood’s executive leadership structure as we integrate key business functions, sharing our audio, visual, scent and mobile solutions across business units and borders.”
- “Mood is well positioned to benefit from the emerging trends in our industry," Nahon added. "The convergence of retail and digital trends is creating growth opportunities for Mood’s suite of solutions in international markets, given our mastery of unique in-store communication solutions. I’m excited to lead the Company’s international efforts and am confident that our innovative capabilities will present new opportunities for expansion across our customer base and beyond.”