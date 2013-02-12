Screen Innovations Hires Commercial Technical Sales Rep

Screen Innovations (SI), a manufacturer of projection screens and associated technologies, has appointed Josh Petru to the newly formed position of commercial technical sales representative.
- Petru fills a critical role that will support SI’s continued expansion into the Commercial market and associated verticals, the company says.
- Bringing more than 13 years of consultative technical Commercial sales experience to the SI team, Petru is a seasoned and highly skilled sales engineer who previously worked with Signagelive, JB&A Distributing, and Cisco. Utilizing his extensive hands-on experience specifying and supporting projection systems and many other technologies used in Commercial applications, Petru will actively work with SI customers and prospects to specify the right projection screen for the job.
- “We are thrilled to have another experienced in-house Commercial Technical Sales Representative on board,” said Ryan Gustafson, president of Screen Innovations. “SI will continue to expand our Commercial sales team and now we have the right products and people in place to fully support the market. Josh is actively setting up new accounts and educating customers on the value and versatility of SI products. In the weeks and months to come we will be introducing a host of new products to further support the Commercial market, and will utilize Josh’s skills in demonstrating the benefits and usability of these technologies to our current and prospective customers.”
- Known for Black Diamond, the company's multi-directional ambient light rejecting projection screen technology, Screen Innovations’s new lineup of Commercial projection screens and screen materials now includes a variety of front and rear projection options.