Technical Innovation Welcomes New Chief Technology Officer

Technical Innovation, a provider of AV integration, collaborative communications and digital media technology, has appointed Chris Johnson as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
- A seasoned executive and leader in advanced technology, Johnson brings Technical Innovation a unique combination of hands-on, results-driven experience and long-term vision.
- "We are committed to helping our clients to utilize advanced technology to communicate and collaborate more effectively while enjoying real, long-term return on investment," said Mike Landrum, Technical Innovation's CEO. "Chris' wealth of experience and deep knowledge of collaborative technologies and IT infrastructure help us solidify and further fuel that commitment. We are very happy to have him on board."
- As Technical Innovation's CTO, Mr. Johnson will work with the leadership team to develop the company's technology strategy and initiatives. He will also direct the development of Technical Innovation's products and services to involve a broad spectrum of information technology and advanced collaborative solutions for its growing list of clients.
- "As the market for the delivery of communication and collaboration solutions continues to evolve and expand, Technical Innovation is poised for tremendous growth," said Chris Johnson, Technical Innovation's new CTO. "It presents great opportunities in virtually any industry sector for Technical Innovation, and I'm confident we have the collective depth of experience to succeed."
- For more than ten years, Johnson was involved with the management of Information Technology and Network Operations for Fresenius Medical Care, where he designed a wide range of network solutions and supported a large network of dialysis clinics, lab facilities, and nephrology related services. He also recently served as a Senior IT Solutions Consultant with EarthLink Business in the enterprise sector supporting advanced virtualized technology.