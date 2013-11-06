BTX Appoints Tropea for Fiber Optic Business Development

BTX Technologies, a value-added distributor and manufacturer of interface, integration, and system products, has appointed Jessica Tropea as the company’s new Fiber Optic Business Development Manager.
- In this new position, Tropea will be responsible for the growth of the company’s fiber business to existing and new customers, as well as expansion into new markets.
- Tropea is a seasoned fiber optics expert who has a deep understanding of the latest technologies, standards and trends. She has vast industry and product knowledge, including system infrastructure, cable fabrication and product development. Tropea comes to BTX from Fiber Instrument Sales where she served as an account executive. Her responsibilities included supervising the domestic inside sales team while fostering strategic accounts.
- “I’m thrilled to be a part of the BTX team,” said Tropea. “With the company’s overall dedication to fiber and the immeasurable opportunity for growth, BTX was the right team to join. I look forward to working and growing with this highly experienced group of AV and Broadcast professionals.”
- “Over the past 7 years, Jessica has established herself as an industry expert in fiber,” said Eric Hausman, sales manager at BTX Technologies. “In January 2013, BTX opened a state-of-the-art fiber lab, and the addition of Jessica is a natural fit for expanding our value-added capabilities and providing new value to our integration partners. Her abilities will play a key role in the company’s growth.”
- Jessica is based in Hawthorne, NY, and will be at CCW 2013 on November 13 – 14 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York, booth #1254.