BrightSign Forms Alliance With Avnu Digital

- BrightSign, LLC has formed an alliance with Avnu Digital Inc.
- Avnu has selected BrightSign’s media players to integrate with displays from its product line. This turnkey digital signage integration along with BrightSign’s free BrightAuthor software delivers a solution to the commercial AV market. Avnu’s BrightSign built-in product line includes commercial-grade touch and non-touch displays that are floor standing, table or countertop standing, and wall or shelf mounted.
- Avnu’s BrightSign built-in products are stocked and available for purchase through Avnu’s largest stocking distributor, United Visual Products. “No matter what industry you look at, these products will be powerful tools to enhance businesses,” says Jon Ludwig, President of United Visual.
- The BrightSign built-in products will be on exhibit at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando, Florida, June 17-19 in the BrightSign booth #5151.