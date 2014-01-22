Matthew B. Sittloh Joins Contemporary Research as Sales VP

Mathew B. Sittloh, a 15-year veteran of the professional AV industry, has been named vice president sales for Contemporary Research, a leader in HDTV distribution, tuning and control over RF coax and IP networks.
- Sittloh, whose background includes sales, engineering, installation and management, was most recently Director of Technology Services for Electronic Evolutions of Carmel, Indiana, an industry leader in media communications.
- Scott Hetzler, president of Contemporary Research, said that Sittloh’s broad experience made him an ideal candidate for the sales position. Most important were the 10 years he spent as a manufacturer’s representative for Visitec Marketing, covering Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, Hetzler said.
- Sittloh earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in telecommunications at Ball State University and associate degrees in telecommunications from Vincennes and Full Sail universities.