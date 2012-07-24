Greg Oshiro Joins Community

Industry veteran Greg Oshiro has joined Community Professional Loudspeakers in the position of senior design engineer.
- Oshiro will play a key role in new product evaluation, design and development.
- Oshiro comes to Community after several years as president and principal consultant at Arlington, TX-based Greppen Solutions. Previously, he served as technical director for L-Acoustics U.S., where he was responsible for a wide range of technical manufacturing processes. He has also held high-level engineering positions at Universal Studios Japan, Advanced Media Design, Maryland Sound, and Clair Brothers Audio.
- "We're thrilled to welcome Greg to Community," said Community president and founder Bruce Howze. "He brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the position, and I'm certainly looking forward to working with him. I have no doubt Greg will add a significant new dimension to Community's product development process."
- The appointment of Oshiro coincides with the company's plans for continued growth through product diversification, and commitment to developing products that comply with international safety standards and regulations.
- "Community is a legendary brand and a great group of people," added Oshiro. "The company has a long and well-deserved reputation for their dedication to innovation and great sound. I'm really looking forward to joining the Community team."