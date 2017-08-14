AV/IP: Lead the Way to More Robust AV Infrastuctures

As more attention is being addressed to AV over IP, many AV integrators and systems designers still find the discussion threatening, overwhelming, and full of questionably accurate or contradictory assertions. Understanding the evolution of the technology can lead to the design and implementation of more robust AV infrastructures– AV systems that offer the best possible reach and performance, are optimized for the latest TCP/IP standards, enable the best possible administration and monitoring, and feature both mission-critical redundancy and robust security protocols.

The evolution of IP audio and video is not something to fear. Yet there are many challenges. Those who meet the challenges will discover a win-win situation for their AV integration business and for their customers. AV solution providers who master the basic understanding of the technologies aimed at different workflows will be able to offer their customers consistent and enduring products and services that maximize REACH and PERFORMANCE. And they will do so while focusing on true standards-based products that assure customers the highest long-term usefulness for their investments.

Emerging applications add ease-of-use to AV/IP configuration and integration

Everything except the most specialized of applications will end up on IP. IP is the least expensive and most flexible way to drive video across distance. And it allows the use of Wi-Fi. Vendors chosen should be vendors with a long track record that have demonstrated industry leadership. They should be able to speak towards systems that can both be controlled over IP and can support distribution over IP. Their products should be of high quality and suitable for professional-grade applications—not technology randomly imported from consumer TV applications. You should also expect qualified levels of support both before and after your purchase. Your vendor should demonstrate knowledge of current security issues. And your vendor should optimally consider edge devices from other manufacturers as complimentary and value-add rather than strictly competition.

Today, screens can be morphed into any configuration, including tiled video walls made up of 1080P or 4K flat-panel displays with total resolution beyond 8K. And best practices for delivering video signals to and from these devices in the most efficient way possible are evolving quickly.



To access in-depth resources to help you follow best practices and implement the best AV/IP solutions, follow these links:

View the Webinar,How to Sell AV-over-IP Technologies, byclicking here.

Click here to download a new, in-depth White Paper, AV/IP: Harnessing theRevolution, that looks at the industry challenges and business issues when choosing the best AV/IP solutions.

Click here to see a case study on video over IP, for NHL’s Montreal Canadiens