Herman Appoints President of New Division

- Herman Procurement & Logistics has hired Chris Bianchet to lead their newly formed division, Herman Integration Services.
- The new division will provide technical resources to AV systems integrators, allowing Herman to offer a suite of both products and services to the industry. Bianchet brings 17 years of sales, operational and executive management experience from the audiovisual integration industry in growing and scaling business through strategic internal growth and acquisitions.
- Most recently, Bianchet held the position of senior vice president at AVI-SPL (formerly AVI-Audio Visual Innovations, Inc.) and was responsible for 15 regional offices in the eastern half of the United States. His role included the strategic management of offices to include both sales and operations, including P&L, budgeting, hiring, training, and employee, vendor and customer relations. He was with AVI-SPL for 11 years, holding progressively higher positions in leadership at the local, regional and national level before his last position with the organization. Before AVI-SPL, Bianchet worked for Future Enterprises, Inc. out of Washington DC.
- “We are thrilled to have Chris join our team,” said David Wolf, president of Herman. “With his extensive experience in the industry, he is uniquely qualified to start and grow this new division for Herman. This new strategic initiative represents an important milestone as we continue to execute on our growth and value strategy in becoming the premier solutions provider to the commercial AV industry.”