Acentech Provides Acoustical Consulting for MaineGeneral Medical Center

- Acentech Inc., a multi-disciplinary acoustics, audiovisual systems design, and vibration consulting firm, has completed acoustical consulting services for MaineGeneral Medical Center Alfond Center for Health, a new state-of-the-art inpatient medical facility in Augusta, ME.
- Providing care for 27,000 inpatients and more than 500,000 outpatient visits and 16,000 surgeries annually, MaineGeneral is the largest regional hospital in northern New England.
- Partnering with architecture firms TRO Jung|Brannen and SMRT, Acentech provided architectural acoustics and mechanical systems noise and vibration control services for the 640,000 SF replacement hospital. The project was designed and constructed using an Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) framework, which was a new approach for Acentech. However, excellent communication among all team members provided the guidance and leadership needed to successfully complete the project ten months ahead of schedule and under budget.
- “Privacy, discretion and a peaceful setting are highly valued features of a medical environment,” said Benjamin Davenny, senior consultant at Acentech. “MaineGeneral’s mission for this project was to prioritize patient privacy, comfort and experience. Acentech is proud to be part of the team that delivered optimal acoustics and reduced noise levels for this new regional medical center.”
- Acentech provided recommendations for room acoustics, sound isolation, and mechanical system noise and vibration control. An especially unique feature of this project is the sound isolation of a chiller plant located directly below patient rooms, which caused the team to balance cost concerns with sound isolation requirements. The project also required that Acentech establish floor vibration design criteria for sensitive spaces within the hospital, such as operating rooms and patient rooms, and address the effects of footfall-induced vibrations, which are generated in corridors near these sensitive spaces. Acentech also consulted on room acoustics for offices and conference rooms.