FiberPlex Makes Three Hires for AV Fiber-Optic Security

- As IT security concerns sweep through government into the commercial sector, FiberPlex Technologies is starting the new year with several veteran hires experienced in government, audiovisual and fiber optics security to address market growth for AV integrators.
- The 25-year-old leader in fiber optics communications hired on pro audio veterans Doug Schwartz and Kyle Rosenbloom as well as government systems expert Mitchell Abel in late 2012. Schwartz is known in pro audio circles for his roles with New West Audio and Pacific Supply & Trading Company. He has been appointed FiberPlex' new client relations executive along with Rosenbloom, an InfoComm Certified Technology Specialist. The two join Abel, who assumes the new role of FiberPlex director of government client relations with 30 years of telecommunications and government experience with companies such as Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent, and Boeing subsidiary DigitalXpress.
- Kyle Rosenbloom has been named Eastern regional client relations executive, Doug Schwartz has been named Western U.S. client relations executive, and Mitch Abel has been appointed director of government client relations for FiberPlex.
- With existing field and client support from Bill King and Kellie Comelia, the FiberPlex client services team will provide practical fiber optics security solutions to AV integrators seeking to grow their businesses in the live entertainment, broadcast, recording, medical, education and other audiovisual markets.
- "Given the new healthcare laws and corporations targeted for data breaches, we're taking fiber optics security very seriously in 2013 and in the process, providing AV Integrators and structured cabling professionals with vertical growth in their respective markets," said FiberPlex Technologies CEO, Buddy Oliver.
- Fiber optic cable utilized by FiberPlex products is non-metallic and therefore does not emit electro-magnetic radiation that can be picked up by hackers, the company says. As a result, professionals installing FiberPlex fiber optics systems are able to provide better data security to their customers, who are now faced with stricter data privacy compliance based on new laws holding them accountable for safeguarding customer information.
- Breaches in private information now come with civil penalties up to $20 million per violation due to several new laws passed by Congress in 2011.
- FiberPlex has been actively engaged in securing government systems for more than 25 years, and recently hired Schwartz, Rosenbloom and Abel to extend its technology to commercial sectors faced with similar security requirements.
- "Doug and Kyle bring almost 50 years of combined experience in the AV market. Together with Mitch's 30-plus years in government, we are able to offer Integrators not only the technology they need to grow their businesses, but with the practical solutions that have been tested over time for hundreds of mission-critical government installations," said Oliver.