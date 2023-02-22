POV Cameras Are Changing the Game in Esports

For over 40 years, Horizon AVL has brought AV integration to various sectors such as government, corporate, houses of worship, and higher education. More recently, the company helped bridge the gap between esports and academia, working with colleges and universities across the nation to not only supply high-quality gear but also to help develop and implement a holistic curriculum that prepares students for careers in the esports, broadcasting or IT industries. For one of its most recent projects at Kean University, Horizon AVL turned to Marshall Electronics (opens in new tab) for its CV380 POV cameras to enhance the learning, broadcast, and competition experience in the university's new esports center.

The space is dedicated to the university’s esports team, where students can experience the ins and outs of the esports industry. In its 6v6 setup, Horizon AVL installed twelve Marshall CV380 cameras, one at every player station to capture each POV position of the player. The captured footage is then streamed onto the team’s Twitch channel, as well as the space’s LED wall, where six players from one team are shown simultaneously as a group.

“The Marshall CV380 has been a game changer for us,” said Joshua Kell, chief executive officer at Horizon AVL. “As an integrator, we’ve specified Marshall for various projects for a while, so we were well accustomed to the camera’s level of sophistication. For this project, the CV380 offered everything we needed. When it came to the form factor and the quality of what we were looking for, it really met all our requirements.”

The capability and flexibility of the Marshall CV380 camera make it appealing for a variety of broadcast applications. The CV380 delivers ultra-clear 4K (4096x2160), UHD (3840x2160) and HD (1920x1080) video while maintaining a discrete presence, often used for unique point-of-view shots. The flexible CS/C lens mount offers a wide variety of lens options in fixed prime lenses, as well as flexible varifocal options to fine tune AOV/FOV for each camera perspective. For Kean University’s esports center, the team at Horizon AVL paired the Marshall CV380 cameras with an 8 megapixel 3.8~16mm varifocal lens to get each camera angle dialed in perfect and optimal for streaming esports. Kean University's Computer and Information Services Director, Anthony Santora, oversaw the project through fruition.

Aside from esports team practice, the facility is also open to all students and will be hosting a number of tournaments and events in the upcoming months.