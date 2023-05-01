How Visionary Helps Ensure Canadian Armed Forces Are Operationally Fit for Duty

Branch Audiovisual recently deployed Visionary's PacketAV Matrix Series to provide a future-proof, scalable, and reliable solution suitable for the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) Human Performance Lab.

With a mandate to promote health and well-being, and to provide evidence-based physical fitness training programs and physical fitness evaluations for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), CFMWS Human Performance Lab serves military members with programs, services, and evaluations to ensure they are operationally fit for duty.

Preview

[Classic KVM vs. KVM-over-IP] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Visionary)

The facility delivers programs and services that improve individual and unit performance and operational readiness. By utilizing modern testing technology, CFMWS harnesses today's advancements to provide immediate feedback by highly trained researchers and health and performance professionals. The Canadian Armed Forces are the unified military forces of Canada, including sea, land and air elements. They are proud to serve Canada by defending its values, interests and sovereignty at home and abroad.

"CFMWS Human Performance Lab and Fitness Recording Studio is a multi-use research and training facility combining scientific evaluations and athletic training equipment," said Bob Guy, partner for Branch Audiovisual. "Branch Audiovisual was selected to provide a design-build solution. The client wanted an audio solution that enabled them to play music throughout the facility. Additionally, they wanted to incorporate a few displays around the facility. Originally, they had requested a display with an HDMI cable, but we recommended a modern approach that would provide them with increased flexibility in the future. We presented an AV-over-IP solution to provide any source, anywhere. The client liked the idea because of the level of flexibility it provided and the simplicity of the user interface."

[Running from Fears in Pro AV] (opens in new tab)

"SF Marketing, the Canadian distributor for Visionary, introduced us to their PacketAV Matrix Series," noted Guy. "Today's supply chain disruptions led us to explore other platforms. We required an AV-over-IP solution that was reliable, scalable and available. Our technical team worked alongside our partners at SF Marketing to perform an overall evaluation of Visionary's PacketAV Matrix Series. We were impressed with the platform; it performs flawlessly with other technologies, like QSC Q-SYS. Visionary's PacketAV Matrix Series proved to be a great alternative to the product we were previously using. Most importantly, it was available for immediate integration for our clients."

(Image credit: Visionary)

Guy added, "We appreciate Visionary's approach to addressing today's supply chain challenges, particularly with Dante. Visionary has provided ports to integrate Dante in the future, as needed, while continuing to deliver solutions, which enables us to complete projects on time and within budget."

[Bring on BYOD] (opens in new tab)

Each display is connected with a PacketAV Decoder. Branch Audiovisual integrated a multitude of PacketAV Wall Plates throughout the facility to provide the flexibility to connect audio, Bluetooth, and video distribution.

"For us, it's about performance and reliability. We want to provide our clients with solutions that give them the performance to take them into the future without compromising reliability. For that reason, Visionary's PacketAV Matrix Series is a platform we will continue to utilize.”