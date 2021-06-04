In this special edition podcast, sponsored by Matrox, AVNation’s Tim Albright speaks with Ray Lacey, regional sales manager for Matrox about all things IP KVM, including:



• What it is

• How it has evolved

• Best practices for deploying a secure IP KVM system

• How today’s gear, such as the new Matrox Extio 3 Series 1 Gig solution, takes advantage of newer network infrastructures and low bit rates

