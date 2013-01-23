Broadcast Pix Welcomes Steve Ellis as New CEO

Broadcast Pix has hired industry veteran Steve Ellis as its president and CEO, effective February 11.
- Ellis will also be a member of the company's board of directors. Broadcast Pix co-founder and CEO, Ken Swanton, will remain actively involved with the company and on the board of directors.
- "I've experienced what it takes to succeed in this industry—highly innovative products, happy customers, and strong sales and marketing," said Ellis. "Broadcast Pix invented the professional integrated video production system and has thousands of happy customers all over the world. We will now increase our sales and marketing efforts, as well as build the partnerships necessary to bring this technology to even more video professionals."
- Since 2008 Ellis has served as vice president of Telestream, where he significantly contributed to the company's rapid growth, as vice president of sales and as vice president of emerging markets. He began his video career in the Air Force, Merrill Lynch and AT&T. In 1988, he became vice president and general manager of Editel Boston, a graphics house for broadcast and commercial film. In 1992, he co-founded SNNY, which sold video production equipment to high-end customers in the Northeast and was the top reseller for Pinnacle Systems. In 1999, he was hired by Pinnacle as its director of sales for the Americas, and was a key member of the team that directed the company's rapid growth and eventual acquisition by Avid. He then joined Vizrt as vice president of sales for North American operations.
- "Broadcast Pix technology moves live production workflows into the future, with the highest level of end-to-end integration," Ellis added. "We will dramatically extend this technology with some very significant announcements at NAB."
- "Over the past decade, we've developed some great technology and built a very loyal and enthusiastic customer base," said Swanton. "I am delighted to hand the baton to Steve, who is perfect for the next chapter of our growth. I am committed to helping him any way I can."