Line 6 Appoints New CEO and Executive Leadership

- Line 6 has made executive leadership changes designed to enhance the company’s focus on live sound and new markets.
- Paul Foeckler has been promoted to president and CEO, co-founder Marcus Ryle has assumed the role of chief strategy officer, and Joe Bentivegna has been named chief operating officer. Foeckler succeeds Mike Muench, who recently resigned after a 14-year tenure as president and CEO, during which time he transformed the company from a small start-up into a significant player in the industry.
- For the past year, Paul Foeckler has led the Line 6 product and marketing teams. Prior to Line 6, he held executive roles in product development, sales and marketing at Digidesign, M-Audio and Avid, where he led expansion into new markets while delivering significant revenue growth and product developments.
- "The Line 6 Board of Directors is enthusiastic about promoting Paul Foeckler to be the company's new President and CEO,” said Michael Brown, chairman of the board. “Paul brings a unique combination of strategic acumen and creativity, in addition to experience in growing revenues through groundbreaking products. His focus on innovation aligns perfectly with the Line 6 mission. His background in professional audio and live sound will be essential as the company continues to develop new products in these markets."
- “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Line 6, and I am excited for our future," said president and CEO, Paul Foeckler. "Line 6 enjoys an extraordinary track record of innovation, and I am passionate about continuing to transform the way musicians create and perform—from guitar technology to live sound, mobile and beyond. Marcus Ryle’s appointment to chief strategy officer recognizes his history of thought leadership within the company, and positions Line 6 to continue to innovate in our products as well as in our approaches to the markets we serve.”
- “And by promoting Joe Bentivegna to the newly created role of chief operating officer, we’re bringing his proven operational strengths to a role that’s key to growing the company,” continued Foeckler. “The entire senior leadership team brings decades of experience and proven success to the job. I'm confident that we’ll continue pushing the limits of innovation and provide solutions that inspire creativity for musicians.”
- “Line 6’s passion for excellence and commitment to the development of new technologies for musicians, and especially guitarists, has never been stronger,” said Line 6 co-founder and chief strategy officer, Marcus Ryle. “Today, Line 6 is better positioned to deliver innovative products to a larger group of markets and customers than ever before.”