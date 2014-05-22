TC Group Appoints New Managing Director for China

TC Group, a global leader in producing consumer and professional sound products, has appointed Peter Glinvad as Managing Director of TC Group China.
TC Group China's new managing director, Peter Glinvad.
- Originally from Denmark, Peter Glinvad has been working and living in China for 12 years. His in-depth knowledge of the Chinese culture and fluency in the language enable TC Group China to have the best of both worlds. Drawing from experience in general management and as the chairman of the Danish Wind Energy Group China, Ginvad brings a wealth of knowledge to the position.
- Further, TC Group China has recently been incorporated as a WFOE (Wholly Foreign Owned Entity) and moved to a new, larger office facility in the Chaoyang District. TC Group hopes that Peter Glinvad will lead TC Group China onto an accelerated growth path into the future.
- TC Group China is the sales and support company for TC Group, encompassing the TC Electronic, TC-Helicon, Lab.gruppen, Lake, and Tannoy brands, as well as the worldwide distributed brand Dynaudio Professional.