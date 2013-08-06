Shure Applauds Congressman Rush’s Efforts to Protect Wireless Microphone Users

Shure Incorporated president and chief executive officer Sandy LaMantia has praised the efforts of Representative Bobby Rush (D-IL) in helping to protect wireless microphone users, including Houses of Worship, government facilities, schools and universities, convention centers, theaters and live entertainment venues, and stadiums, from the loss of available spectrum by introducing HR 2911, “The Wireless Microphone Users Interference Protection Act of 2013.”
US Congressman Bobby Rush
- “We deeply appreciate and strongly support Congressman Rush’s efforts to protect wireless microphone users," said LaMantia. "We applaud his continued commitment to maintain the high level of quality sound that Americans have come to expect during their live entertainment, sporting, and religious events.”
- In the bill, which was introduced on August 1, Congressman Rush outlines his concern for the ability of these venues to continue providing high quality, professional audio for their activities and events. With further auction of UHF spectrum pending, the bill advocates for maintaining existing protective spectrum allocation measures and also calls for the expansion of eligibility for specific wireless microphone users to obtain licenses.
- “Over the past 25 years or so, wireless microphones have become a critical component of professional sound production, whether it’s a Sunday service in a mega church or a nationally televised sporting event,” LaMantia said. “The audiences at these events expect and deserve clear, high quality, reliable audio.”