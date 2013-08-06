Shure Applauds Congressman Rush’s Efforts to Protect Wireless Microphone Users

Shure Incorporated president and chief executive officer Sandy LaMantia has praised the efforts of Representative Bobby Rush (D-IL) in helping to protect wireless microphone users, including Houses of Worship, government facilities, schools and universities, convention centers, theaters and live entertainment venues, and stadiums, from the loss of available spectrum by introducing HR 2911, “The Wireless Microphone Users Interference Protection Act of 2013.”

US Congressman Bobby Rush

