Mersive Expands Management Team

- Mersive, a provider of visual computing software, has added two new executives, Rick Emery as the vice president of sales and business development and Thomas Ruge as the vice president of product development, to support the growing demand for its Solstice product.
- "Rick and Thomas both possess relevant and extensive experience building companies in our market segment," said Mersive chief executive officer, Rob Balgley. "With their leadership and contributions, Mersive is well positioned to scale its product development and sales operations and accelerate our current rate of growth both domestically and internationally."
- As vice president of sales and business development, Emery is responsible for driving Mersive's sales and global partner program. Emery has more than 20 years of leadership experience that includes senior sales and business development roles at several startups as well as large Fortune 500 companies.
- Prior to joining Mersive, he led the sales organizations of several collaboration software startups including Jabber, which was acquired by Cisco in 2008. Previously Emery worked at MediaOne, first as a member of the market strategy and development group and then as a director in the new business development organization.
- As vice president of product development, Ruge is leading Mersive's product development for its Solstice and Sol software solutions. Ruge brings more than 20 years of experience in leadership of software engineering and product management at large and small corporations in the US and Europe with a focus on computer graphics and cloud technologies.
- Prior to joining Mersive, he held roles in engineering management and product management at NVIDIA working on game and enterprise cloud products. Ruge was the chief technology officer and co-founder of ModViz, a VC-backed startup in Silicon Valley and led the integration of ModViz into NVIDIA after its acquisition by NVIDIA in 2008. Before his arrival in the US in 2001, he was working at Siemens research labs, multiple European research institutions, and multiple startups.