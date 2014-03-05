Jeffrey Volk Promoted to Vice President at Alpha Video

Alpha Video announced that Jeffrey Volk has been promoted from director of the sports and entertainment group to vice president.
- In addition to his continued management of the Sports & Entertainment Group, Volk will now be part of the management team at Alpha Video who works closely with ownership to plan the strategic vision and direction for the company. He has been in sales and management at Alpha Video since 1993.
- Commenting on the promotion, Kevin Groves, Alpha Video's co-owner and chief operation officer, said, "I cannot overstate the importance of Jeff's contribution to Alpha Video's success since he formed the Sports & Entertainment Group in 2003. He has earned this new position by providing the leadership and drive to make Alpha Video a nation-wide leader in the sports venue market. We are confident that Jeff's technical expertise, his relationships with key vendors and business partners and his understanding of best practices for an integration company will be invaluable as we continue to profitably grow and expand our business."
- "I am honored to have been promoted to a Vice President at Alpha Video," said Volk. "I look forward to working with the ownership and the management team to enhance even further Alpha Video's position as one of the nation's leading system integrators. The experience and contacts that I have developed while at Alpha Video will continue to assist me in recruiting talented new staff, creating new vendor partnerships and helping to craft the strategic direction of Alpha Video and the Sports and Entertainment Group."