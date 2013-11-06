Primeview USA Appoints VP of North America Sales and Marketing

- Primeview USA has named Chanan Averbuch, to the newly created position of vice president of North America sales and marketing.
- "Primeview USA takes great pride in its best-in-class organization which is focused on manufacturing design-win driven successful case studies with our advanced display solutions," said Shay Giuili, president and chief executive officer (CEO), Primeview USA. “Chanan is a proven leader with unique experiences in the technology industry. He brings a valuable combination of sales and business strategy insight to his new role and is well-equipped to help us grow our business at a rate that outpaces the market.”
- In his new position, Averbuch will lead the company's outside sales team, channel sales, optimization of corporate marketing and customer service organization. The company expects he and his teams to aggressively grow the business and expand market share. The company is also looking to Averbuch to increase the total value proposition of Primeview USA by leveraging the technical expertise of the company’s global R&D team, advanced R&D partnerships, and capitalizing on the company’s progressive partnership programs.
- “I am proud to be part of a global enterprise that has established itself as a significant player within the industry and a recognized leader in cutting-edge 24/7 display solutions,” said Averbuch. “The plan is to drive sales and design-win momentum upward by continuing to support our channel partner / customers. Our customers’ success is our success.”
- Averbuch has nearly 10 years of sales management and marketing experience, with more than 5 years of experience in the high-tech space. Before his promotion, Averbuch served as sales manager then director of business development at Primeview.