Covid Names Matt Yenter as National Sales Manager

- Covid, a global commercial AV products manufacturer based in Tempe, Arizona has promoted Matt Yenter to national sales manager.
- This new position will be dedicated to developing Covid’s sales and marketing strategies in addition to overseeing the entire sales department.
- Yenter has been with Covid since July of 2010 as a regional sales manager and has a career spanning more than two decades in the Audio Visual Industry. Yenter has experience as an Installer, Systems Designer and business owner. With his advanced knowledge of the industry and already having formed strategic relationships with Covid customers, Yenter is uniquely positioned to take on this important roll and deliver success.
- “As we continue to grow it has become vitally important for an experienced National Sales Manager to focus on the day-to-day sales activities. We needed someone who can take charge and lead our sales department into this continued growth pattern. Matt Yenter has the skills and experience to excel as Covid’s new National Sales Manager,” said Norm Carson, president of Covid.
- “I believe this new role solidifies the company's commitment to our customers and our growing sales department. I’m looking forward to this new opportunity and the challenges alike," added Yenter.
- Covid has also promoted Jeff Hahn to central regional sales manager. Hahn will assume the responsibility for the central U.S. region and continue to build upon his relationships with Covid customers.
- “Jeff’s many years of service and commitment with Covid have proven him the right candidate for this important position. Being that he has already formed valuable relationships with our central territory, Jeff is in a strategic position to tackle these challenges with success,” said Norm Carson.