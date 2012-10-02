MAP Appoints Regional Sales Managers

Middle Atlantic Products has appointed David Bromberg as regional sales manager for the western region, as well as Adam Gold to the position of Midwest regional sales manager.
David Bromberg.
Adam Gold.
Bromberg’s territory includes southern California and southern Nevada for all market segments and Arizona for Residential, Security and DataComm channels. Gold’s territory includes Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri for all market segments.
- Prior to Middle Atlantic, Bromberg was senior business development manager and senior account manager specializing in local and national Government Sales for TESSCO and Commscope, as well as global government sales manager at The Siemon Company where he opened up the company’s Federal Division.
- Bromberg educational background includes an MBA from Pepperdine University’s Graziado School of Business and Management and a BA from California State University, Long Beach.
- “Middle Atlantic is one of the most challenging starting positions at any of the companies I’ve worked for,” said Bromberg. “It’s been an awesome experience so far, like working with family. The culture, the people, and the response I’m getting from customers are unlike anything I’ve seen before.”
- Adam Gold has over 20 years of experience in Audio, Video, Control, Automation and Lighting for both the Commercial AV and Residential markets. Prior to joining Middle Atlantic, he worked with security start-up ACI Protection as a national sales manager and served as regional sales manager for Crestron, Bose and Mitsubishi after starting in AV retail sales.
- Asked about his appointment, Gold said, “Middle Atlantic has a culture like no other manufacturer and it’s really nice to work for a company where the focus is on customer satisfaction and achieving that result by doing whatever it takes. That’s what excites me the most about this opportunity.”
- Commenting on Gold, Midwest regional sales director Robert Newhuis said: “Adam Gold has a history of successful sales and customer support along with outstanding management capability that complements all of the markets we service. We’re very pleased to add Adam to our Midwest Sales management team, his commitment to excellence, support and service makes him a perfect match to work with our Reps and customers in the field.”