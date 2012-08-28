Martin Audio Appoints Eastern Regional Sales Manager

Martin Audio has announced the appointment of Sam Spennacchio as eastern regional sales manager for North America.
- An audio industry veteran with over twenty years of experience in sales and management, Spennacchio will be responsible for all Martin Audio sales east of the Mississippi. His responsibilities include managing the company’s independent rep force and developing strategic goals and opportunities to increase sales and market share.
- Spennacchio has held sales management positions at SPL Integrated Solutions and the Sterling Sales Group. He has also represented manufacturers and distributors such as CT Audio Marketing, Klark-Teknik and Crest Audio.
- Asked about Spennacchio’s appointment, Rob Hofkamp, sales director for Martin Audio North America said, “Sam’s expertise and impressive track record in pro audio is a major asset for our team. He has been successful at every stage of his career and we look forward to the contribution that his unmatched people skills, experience and knowledge of the technology will bring to Martin Audio’s expanding sales effort in North America.”
- Spennacchio added, “I am thrilled to be joining the team at Martin Audio. Besides an impressive history, the company’s recent innovations have enabled them to introduce new products with industry-leading advancements in loudspeaker technology. I am also glad to be working with Rob Hofkamp whom I have known and respected for a long time.”