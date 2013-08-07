AVI-SPL’s Control Room Group Expands Sales Team

- AVI-SPL has welcomed three new additions to the Control Room Group (CRG): Lee Binschus as sales engineer of federal west; Jan Seigler as market manager, transportation west; and Martin O’Donnell as market manager, utilities U.S.
- As sales engineer of federal west, Binschus will help grow AVI-SPL’s presence in the federal space in the western U.S. region. Binschus brings extensive industry experience to his role having served as the western regional sales manager for Planar for the past 20 years. He was instrumental in positioning Planar as a preferred display vendor in the federal space.
- Jan Seigler joins the CRG team as market manager of transportation west. He’ll focus on expanding AVI-SPL’s already strong presence in the transportation space in the western region. Prior to joining CRG, Seigler worked for COHU Electronics as the southeast regional sales manager where he focused on providing camera-based solutions to the transportation market. Prior to COHU, Jan was a sales engineer for Barco Visual Solutions where he specialized in the transportation and security.
- As market manager for utilities U.S., O’Donnell will concentrate on growing AVI-SPL’s business in the electric utilities space across the United States. Martin was previously a regional sales manager for ACTIVU Corp where he focused on a variety of business sectors within command and control environments.
- “In order to grow our business within command and control rooms, it’s important that we have people that understand key vertical markets such as transportation, utilities and the federal government,” said Jason Alter, national sales director, AVI-SPL’s Control Room Group. “Lee, Jan and Martin bring a wealth of industry experience to their new roles and I’m looking forward to working with them.”
- “To best understand our customers’ needs, AVI-SPL has dedicated sales representatives within our targeted verticals markets,” said Don Mastro, executive vice president of sales, AVI-SPL. “With the vast experience from Lee, Jan and Martin within transportation, utilities and the federal government, we’ll be able to grow our business in these markets.”