RCF USA Adds Ken Voss as Manager Installed Sound Products

RCF USA has added Ken Voss to its staff as manager of installed sound products.
Ken's main responsibilities will be playing a dual role for RCF, both as manager of installed sound products, and will also handle Media Relations for RCF’s U.S. distribution.
- Voss has served as an independent manufacturer representative in the Midwest for over 20 years with Starin, Online Marketing and JAMM Distributing. He has represented RCF in the region for over 10 years. During his tenure as a rep, he’s been honored with numerous factory awards from the likes of Renkus-Heinz, Allen & Heath, Listen Technologies, Audio-Technica, etc. He has shared in the Audio-Technica Rep of the Year award while with Online Marketing, and has been named Rep of the Year with CAD/Astatic and Sabine.
- Prior to that, he was director of operations for a sound contractor in the Chicago area. His role as manager of Installed Sound will be to help grow the RCF business in the contracting and installation areas, develop go-to-market strategies, increase product knowledge and awareness, and improve company communications.
- Voss' role for Media Relations stems from his background as a music journalist. He was founder of the Illinois Entertainer, a Chicago-area regional music magazine that has been heralded as “arguably the strongest regional among the country’s music publications,” referred to as the Rolling Stone magazine of Chicago. During that time, he received the Midwest Music Award for working contributing to the promotion and advancement of the music business in the Midwest.
- RCF designs and manufactures high-quality professional audio sound system components including transducers, powered and self-powered loudspeakers and line arrays, power amplifiers, digital loudspeaker management systems and recording studio monitors. Headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy, RCF USA is a subsidiary of the RCF Group, which is comprised of RCF S.p.A and AEB Industriale s.r.l. (which owns dBTechnologies), and is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.