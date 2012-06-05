Chris Foreman Retires from Community

Chris Foreman has retired from Community Professional Loudspeakers as chief operating officer.
- Foreman came to Community in 2007 from Electronic Contracting in Lincoln, NE and has held the position of VP and COO since 2008. Prior to joining Community, Foreman had also held positions at Altec Lansing, Panasonic and JBL.
- "It has been a distinct privilege to be a part of this great company and I am proud of what Community has achieved during these difficult times," Foreman said. "I have enjoyed working with Bruce, Christine and John and the many talented employees at Community who have become my good friends. I and my wife Lynnelle look forward to a quiet time, to visiting our families and to considering the next phase in our lives."